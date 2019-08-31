UrduPoint.com
Durable Economic Policies To Usher In Sustainable Growth In Country: Speaker

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 07:22 PM

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Saturday said the durable economic policies would usher in a sustainable growth in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Saturday said the durable economic policies would usher in a sustainable growth in the country.

During his meeting with Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, who called on him here, the speaker said the development of the country was directly dependent on its economic situation.

The economic situation and measures initiated by the government for restructuring of economy and generation of economic activity in the country came under discussion during the meeting, said a press release.�� Asad Qaiser said the present government inherited a messed up economy however the government sagaciously handled the situation.

He said the immediate measures of the government ushered in strengthening of economy and built investors confidence.

The speaker said the government should formulate durable economic policies which should be pro-poor and people yielding low incomes must not effect.

He praised the steps of the government to broaden tax net however suggested for tax reforms and phasing out indirect tax in order to give relief to common man and sustainable economic growth.

Asad Qaiser also suggested for giving incentives to farmers.� Hafeez Sheikh apprised the speaker about the steps taken by the government for revival of economy and to generate economic activity in the country.

He said as rightly pointed out by the speaker, the government was focusing on broadening of tax base and taxes would be rationalised to ease the burden of common man.

Hafeez Sheikh said policies of the government would generate economic activity through direct foreign investment which would ultimately reduce the lending by the government.

He said the current account deficit had also been reduced due to the fiscal policies of the government.

The advisor informed the speaker that the prime minister was committed for reliance on and exploitation of indigenous resources in national development.

He informed that farming community would be given incentives so that the country could be self sufficient in food as well as produce raw material for industries.

Hafeez Sheikh also informed the speaker about the allocation of substantial budgetary allocation under ehsaas program of the government for social protection to the marginalised segments of society.

