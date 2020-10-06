UrduPoint.com
Durable Peace Essential For Stability Of Economic Of Country: Amanullah Khan

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 09:06 PM

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Tuesday said durable peace is essential for stable economy of the country for which security forces were playing key role to maintain peace in state including province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Tuesday said durable peace is essential for stable economy of the country for which security forces were playing key role to maintain peace in state including province.

He said present government was addressing problems of business community, being faced by them in the province for improvement of trade activities.

Governor Balochistan shared these views while talking to a delegation led by Mehrullah Bareech which comprising Haji Fojan Bareech, Haji Rafu Gull Bareech, Sardar Sarwar Khan Bareech and others.

The delegation informed the Governor that a large number of people of Bareech tribe are living near Pak-Afghan border areas for centuries and majority of tribe people are linked in trade and agriculture.

The member of delegation also demanded that the measures would be taken to open a new gateway at Sirlat and Anam Bostan to promote border trade which will reduce poverty from the area.

Governor Balcohistan assured the delegation that he would take possible steps to address their problems in the area.

