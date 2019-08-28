UrduPoint.com
Durable Peace Key To Economic Growth In South Asia: Shibli Faraz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 08:06 PM

Durable peace key to economic growth in south Asia: Shibli Faraz

Leader of the House in Senate, Syed Shibli Faraz Wednesday said that durable peace was the key to achieve sustainable development and economic growth in south Asia region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Leader of the House in Senate, Syed Shibli Faraz Wednesday said that durable peace was the key to achieve sustainable development and economic growth in south Asia region.

He expressed these views while talking to a Parliamentary delegation from Afghanistan who visited here, said a press release.

He was flanked by Senators, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Sajjad Hussain Turi, Hidayatullah and Prof. Dr. Mehar Taj Roghani.

Faraz said that Pakistan wanted peace to flourish in the region and had supported the Afghan dialogue process.

"A peaceful Afghanistan was in the best interest of Pakistan and the whole region," he added.

Pakistan welcomed the dialogue process and issue could be better resolved through negotiations and consultations, he said, adding that the political settlement of the issue could only be made by the Afghan themselves.

Pakistan would continue to support Afghanistan for its early rehabilitation, reconstruction, and economic revival in the post settlement, he observed.

He underscored the need for broadening the bilateral cooperation in new areas and emphasized strong people to people contacts for removing misperceptions and to develop strong linkages.

Highlighting the plight of people of Indian Occupied Kashmir, he said that people in the IoK were being subjected to inhuman torture and facing the brutalities of the Indian forces.

He said that the Parliament was planning to send delegations to different countries for raising the issue of Kashmir and human rights violations in the occupied region by the Indian Forces.

The head of Afghan delegation Senator Mohammed Asif Sediqi said that Afghanistan could not forget the support extended by Pakistan especially during the Afghan war for hosting millions of Afghan refugees.

He said that there was a need to improve the legislation on both sides to facilitate the enhancement of bilateral trade.

The members of the Afghan delegation said that both Pakistan and Afghanistan were facing the threat of terrorism and extremism and should find a common solution to this.

