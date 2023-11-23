Durable, sustained Gaza ceasefire critical for relief to Palestinians: FO

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch on Thursday said that like the rest of the world, Pakistan impatiently awaited the truce expected to come into effect on Friday and that a durable and sustained ceasefire was critical for bringing the much-needed relief to the Palestinian people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch on Thursday said that like the rest of the world, Pakistan impatiently awaited the truce expected to come into effect on Friday and that a durable and sustained ceasefire was critical for bringing the much-needed relief to the Palestinian people.

"Like the rest of the world, Pakistan impatiently awaits the truce that is expected to come into effect tomorrow. It presents an opportunity to establish a humanitarian corridor facilitating the delivery of food, water, fuel and other humanitarian aid to the besieged people of Gaza," the spokesperson said in her weekly press briefing.

She said Pakistan believed that a durable and sustained ceasefire was critical for bringing much-needed relief to the Palestinian people and to responding to the immense humanitarian needs in Gaza including extensive and robust humanitarian supplies, urgent medical aid to the injured and shelter to those who have been displaced as a result of an indiscriminate and inhumane bombing campaign by Israeli forces.

She told the media that Pakistan supported the call for an international peace conference to restart the peace process as its foreign minister was in contact with his counterparts in the Middle East including with the neighboring countries of Palestine.

"We hope that together these Foreign Ministers will contribute to international consensus with regards to a peace conference on the Middle East and the Palestinian question."

She viewed that peace in the region could only be achieved with the implementation of the relevant UN resolutions calling for a two-state solution, culminating in a viable, sovereign and geographically-contiguous Palestinian state within the pre-1967 borders with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

Recounting Pakistan's contribution to the ongoing efforts for permanent ceasefire and for a peaceful resolution of this issue, she said it had contributed to the development of a consensus position of OIC on the Gaza war.

"This position, basically underlines the importance of a permanent ceasefire, a lifting of the siege of Gaza and provision of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza. And more importantly, the OIC has called for resumption of a dialogue pertaining to long-term peace in Palestine, leading towards a two-state solution," she remarked.

She said the recent observance of International Children’s Day was a reminder of the vulnerability of children in armed conflict.

"As stated by the Executive Director of UNICEF Gaza is today the most dangerous place in the world to be a child. Since October 7, nearly 6,000 children have been killed accounting for 40 percent of the deaths in Gaza. We call for the protection of children of Gaza who are the prime victims of the indiscriminate bombing campaign and will live the rest of their lives affected by immense loss and trauma."

Highlighting the human rights abuses in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, she said the heavy deployment of armed personnel and unbridled use of force had created an environment of trauma and distress for the Kashmiri children.

"About 100,000 children have been orphaned, children have been arbitrarily arrested, killed, injured, and even blinded because of the use of pellet guns by Indian forces. India should immediately end its oppression of IIOJK and fulfill its obligations under the Convention on the Rights of the Child."

The spokesperson announced that Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar would attend the World Climate Action Summit in Dubai for COP28 to advocate Pakistan's climate vision and emphasize global cooperation.

Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani will visit Belgium for a conference on countering migrant smuggling and present Pakistan's efforts and legal migration pathways within the framework of the Migration and Mobility Dialogue with the EU.

To a question, she confirmed that Pakistan had formally applied to join BRICS, emphasizing its role as an important developing country committed to global peace and cooperation. The request aligns with BRICS' openness to inclusive multilateralism, and that Pakistan looks forward to contributing to international cooperation within the alliance, she remarked.

Highlighting the diplomatic engagements, the spokesperson said in the current week, Pakistan was holding separate Bilateral Political Consultations with Denmark, Sweden and Finland to exchange views with friendly countries on a wide range of issues of mutual interest and to explore further engagement and cooperation especially in the areas of environment, information technology, energy, education, and trade and investment.

To a query about a foreign media report that the US had foiled an Indian plot to assassinate an America-based Sikh leader, the spokesperson said that Pakistan had remained a target of India's state-sponsored terrorism, subversion and espionage for a long time. We have condemned and we are concerned about India's reckless and irresponsible conduct, which we believe is in clear violation of international law and the UN principle of state sovereignty, she added.

She told the media that Pakistan made a very solid case against Commander Kulbhushan Jhadav, who was prosecuted under Pakistani laws and was convicted rightly under the country's laws. We do not need endorsement from outside for implementation of our own laws, she remarked.

She told the media that the ongoing drive to implement immigration laws was focused on illegal individuals and the refugees who were in Pakistan would return to their home country with dignity through a consultative process, which was a tripartite consultative process between Pakistan, Afghanistan, and UNHCR.

Asked about a resolution moved by US senators and a report by the European Union, Spokesperson Baloch reiterated that the Election Commission had announced the date for elections and preparations to complete the electoral process were already underway. As a polity, Pakistan remains steadfast in its commitment to the constitutional order, religious freedom, freedom of expression and the rule of law, she reiterated.

She reiterated that Pakistan was concerned about the terrorist threat that emanated from Afghanistan and the hideouts and sanctuaries of TTP inside Afghanistan. We expect Afghan authorities to take immediate action against these entities and individuals so that they do not pose any threat to Pakistan, she stated.

To a question, the spokesperson clarified that the funds raised at the annual PFOWA charity bazaar were used for charity as it presented a cheque to the Palestinian Ambassador for the children of Gaza. Moreover, the Embassy of Palestine was also an active participant in the charity bazaar with the Palestinian ambassador in attendance.

She said the ban by the authorities in Uttar Pradesh on Halal-certified food items and the subsequent crackdown on shops and malls were a manifestation of increasing Islamophobia under official patronage in India and another measure limiting the space for Muslims to freely practice their religion in India.