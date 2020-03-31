During closure period no worker shall be laid off by respective employers: Chief Commissioner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :The Chief Commissioner, Islamabad Capital Territory on Monday directed that during the said closure period no worker shall be laid off and all kinds of workers shall be paid salaries/ remunerations/ wages in full by their respective employers.

The notification issued by the office of the Chief Commissioner, said the period of closure may be considered by the employees as paid leave.

The Act empowers Director Industries & Labour, ICT to issue any further orders, directions or notices for the implementation of this order in letter and spirit.

Any person facilitating, in any manner, the defiance of this order issued under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1958 shall be deemed to have committed an offence punishable under section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code as provided under section 3 of the said Act as well as applicable Labour Laws, notification said.

The Chief Commissioner, ICT in exercise of powers under Section 2(1) of Any person disobeying any direction or order issued under this order or Director Industries & Labour, ICT, is empowered under Section 3 of the said Act to take any legal action on any contravention of this order or the direction/ order/ notices issued pursuance to this order, under the relevant provisions of the law including action under section 188 of thePakistan Penal Code and applicable labour laws.