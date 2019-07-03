UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

During Last Decade, The Two Successive Governments Of PPP And PML-N Had Burdened The Country With Rs30,000 Billion Debt Which Was Around Rs6000 Billion Ten Years Back: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 07:29 PM

During last decade, the two successive governments of PPP and PML-N had burdened the country with Rs30,000 billion debt which was around Rs6000 billion ten years back: Prime minister Imran Khan

The prime minister Imran Khan said during last decade, the two successive governments of PPP and PML-N had burdened the country with Rs30,000 billion debt which was around Rs6000 billion ten years back

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :The prime minister Imran Khan said during last decade, the two successive governments of PPP and PML-N had burdened the country with Rs30,000 billion debt which was around Rs6000 billion ten years back.

Two houses of Sharif and Zardari had become billionaires while the nation suffered, he added.

The prime minister strongly rebuffed the opposition's claims of revengeful policy towards them, by adding that when he had taken up the Panama case in the Supreme Court, he was made a victim of vindictive policy by the previous rulers who had registered 32 FIRs against him and filed six cases in the Election Commission of Pakistan. "That can be called as vengeful approach by the PML-N government against him," he added.

He said that he had answered all the questions at the Supreme Court who had declared him as 'sadiq' and 'amin'. "I have not escaped to London but replied to every question," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Prime Minister Supreme Court Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan London Panama All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

Sehat Cards to provide healthcare facilities to co ..

1 minute ago

KP governor orders to ensure electricity supply to ..

1 minute ago

Four die, 46 missing as boat capsizes in Indus Riv ..

1 minute ago

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry chief for on ..

1 minute ago

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry calls for ..

19 minutes ago

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and In ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.