During last decade, the two successive governments of PPP and PML-N had burdened the country with Rs30,000 billion debt which was around Rs6000 billion ten years back: Prime minister Imran Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

The prime minister Imran Khan said during last decade, the two successive governments of PPP and PML-N had burdened the country with Rs30,000 billion debt which was around Rs6000 billion ten years back

Two houses of Sharif and Zardari had become billionaires while the nation suffered, he added.

The prime minister strongly rebuffed the opposition's claims of revengeful policy towards them, by adding that when he had taken up the Panama case in the Supreme Court, he was made a victim of vindictive policy by the previous rulers who had registered 32 FIRs against him and filed six cases in the Election Commission of Pakistan. "That can be called as vengeful approach by the PML-N government against him," he added.

He said that he had answered all the questions at the Supreme Court who had declared him as 'sadiq' and 'amin'. "I have not escaped to London but replied to every question," he added.