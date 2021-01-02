UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

During Start Of The Year, Prices Of Food Items Continued To Rise Sharply

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 11:20 AM

During start of the year, prices of food items continued to rise sharply

DERA ISMAEL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) ::With the start of extreme cold weather in the area the prices of poultry items including chickens and eggs has continued to rise sharply because of which the price of a dozen eggs has reached an all-time high.

The wholesale price of eggs reached Rs. 200 and Rs. 220 per dozen. In the city, one egg was sold at the cost of Rs. 20, chicken meat sold Rs. 300 per kg.

The price of fresh milk has gone up by Rs 130 to 140 per 1kg. The price of a liter of milk has come down to the level of Rs. 100 for some time but now the rates have sharply been increased.

The price of other edibles items including fish and beef has gone up by Rs. 50 to Rs. 100 and 150 per kg.

The city administration as well as the provincial government should help stable the system of pricing of basic commodities thus saved the people from inflation.

Related Topics

Weather Price From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 2 January 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Egypt signs $1 bn oil, gas exploration deals

10 hours ago

COVID-19 Case Tally in US Surpasses 20 Million - J ..

11 hours ago

Lahore High Court moved against condition of secre ..

11 hours ago

PDM trying to escape corruption cases through pres ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.