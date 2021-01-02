During start of the year, prices of food items continued to rise sharply

DERA ISMAEL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) ::With the start of extreme cold weather in the area the prices of poultry items including chickens and eggs has continued to rise sharply because of which the price of a dozen eggs has reached an all-time high.

The wholesale price of eggs reached Rs. 200 and Rs. 220 per dozen. In the city, one egg was sold at the cost of Rs. 20, chicken meat sold Rs. 300 per kg.

The price of fresh milk has gone up by Rs 130 to 140 per 1kg. The price of a liter of milk has come down to the level of Rs. 100 for some time but now the rates have sharply been increased.

The price of other edibles items including fish and beef has gone up by Rs. 50 to Rs. 100 and 150 per kg.

The city administration as well as the provincial government should help stable the system of pricing of basic commodities thus saved the people from inflation.