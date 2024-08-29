Duriya Aamir Declared As ECP Spokesperson
Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2024 | 11:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) The Chief Election of Pakistan has declared Duriya Aamir, Public Relations Officer (BS-18) in the ECP Secretariat, Islamabad as “Spokesperson of Election Commission of Pakistan with effect from August 27 and until further order.
Ms Duriya Aamir is from information group and she has worked in External Publicity Wing, PRO in M/O Railways, M/O Petroleum, M/O food and Security, said a press release issued here Thursday.
She also worked as director to chairperson ptv as well.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP
PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test
Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..
KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots
Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..
PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel
Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit
Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..
Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..
MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh
Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Girl die, three injured as roof of house collapsed2 minutes ago
-
Public, private schools in Karachi to remain closed on Friday2 minutes ago
-
Online discussion held on ‘Hurdles in official usage of Sindhi Language and Solutions’12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Nawabshah for precautionary measures during monsoon rains12 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting regarding Naat Khawani competition12 minutes ago
-
Punjab Governor meets Kamran Tessori12 minutes ago
-
SBCA sets up Rain Emergency Centers22 minutes ago
-
Govt. believes in supremacy of law: Musadik32 minutes ago
-
Rana asks Balochistan leaders to resolve issues through dialogue42 minutes ago
-
BISE Larkana announces matriculation results52 minutes ago
-
Policeman martyred, two injured in operation against bandits in Katcha Areas1 hour ago
-
Cyber terrorism case: LHC grants 10-day protective bail to Aliya Hamza2 hours ago