Duriya Aamir declared as ECP Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) The Chief Election of Pakistan has declared Duriya Aamir, Public Relations Officer (BS-18) in the ECP Secretariat, Islamabad as “Spokesperson of Election Commission of Pakistan with effect from August 27 and until further order.

Ms Duriya Aamir is from information group and she has worked in External Publicity Wing, PRO in M/O Railways, M/O Petroleum, M/O food and Security, said a press release issued here Thursday.

She also worked as director to chairperson ptv as well.