Durood-o-Salam Ceremony Held At Agriculture University

Umer Jamshaid 15 seconds ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the country, the University of Agriculture Faisalabad is celebrating Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH) Week.

In this regard, a ceremony of Durood-o-Salam was organized by the office of Senior Tutor University of Agriculture Faisalabad at Iqbal Auditorium on Wednesday.

A large number of students from different departments of the university participated in the Mehfil-e-Durood.

Addressing the event, Principal Officer Student Affairs Prof Dr Aftab Wajid said that sacred life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a beacon of light for humanity.

He said the world could be made a citadel of peace by following the teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Dr Abdul Naveed said the week was being celebrated from November 16 to 22, in which Milad-e-Mustafa,Walk, Durood-o-Salam ceremonies were being organized.

A conference will be held on November 19 in which speakers will deliver special lectures on the character building of youth in the light of Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH).

