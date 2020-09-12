UrduPoint.com
Durood Sharif Writing On Baab-e-Lahore To Complete By Sept 14

The work for writing Durood Sharif (Salutation for Holy Prophet Peace Be Upon Him) on Baab-e-Lahore is in its final stages and will be completed on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :The work for writing Durood Sharif (Salutation for Holy Prophet Peace Be Upon Him) on Baab-e-Lahore is in its final stages and will be completed on Monday.

Baab-e-Lahore was being constructed on Multan Road near Thokar Niaz Baig, said a spokesperson for Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Saturday.

Steel work was being carried out to install the words of Durood-e-Ibrahimi and its beautiful letters were being fixed at a height of 60 feet, he said and added that special paint had been imported for Durood Sharif. He said that grey structure of Baab-e-Lahore project had already been completed while 90 per cent of the finishing work had also been done. He said that the remaining work was in full swing to complete the project at the earliest. Flow of traffic had never been affected even for a single minute during execution of the project, he added.

