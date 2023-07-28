National Assembly Deputy Speaker, Zahid Akram Durrani, on Friday visited the residence of former Federal Minister, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and expressed condolences on the untimely demise of his young son

He conveyed his heartfelt grief upon hearing the news of the young son's passing and stated that the separation of a young child was an immense tragedy for the entire family.

Durrani prayed to the Almighty to grant patience and solace to Dr. Chaudhry and other mourners during this difficult time.

The deputy speaker offered Fateha and prayed for the elevation of the deceased rank in the hereafter.