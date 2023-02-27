UrduPoint.com

Durrani Expresses Displeasure Over Non-passage Of Kalam Bibi Int'l Women Institute Bannu Bill, 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2023 | 10:01 PM

National Assembly (NA) Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Monday expressed displeasure over non-passage of the Kalam Bibi International Women Institute Bannu Bill, 2023

Minister for Federal education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain introduced the bill for the establishment of the Kalam Bibi International Women Institute Bannu on the floor of lower house of parliament.

He, after introduction of the bill, proposed the chair to refer the bill to the committee concerned for further deliberation.

The deputy speaker asked him twice to further move the motion under Rule 288 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the NA, 2007 that the requirements of Rule 122 of the said rules be suspended in order to take up the Kalam Bibi International Women Institute Bannu Bill, 2023.

To this, Minister Tanveer Hussain urged him to refer the matter to committee and assured that after taking sense of the committee, it would be presented again in the house and be passed accordingly.

Taking the proposal of the Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training into consideration, the deputy speaker referred the bill to the committee.

Later on, he prorogued the session for indefinite period.

