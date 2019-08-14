Durrani for public participation in Kashmir rally without political divide

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Media Iftikhar Durrani Tuesday urged the masses to ensure their maximum participation in the Kashmir rally, being taken out by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on August 14, to express solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

He, in a tweet, asked the public for actively participating in the rally, scheduled to start at 3 pm from Liaquat Bagh, Rawalpindi and culminate at D-Chowk Islamabad, irrespective of party affiliations to give a strong message to the world about Pakistan's strong commitment to the Kashmir cause.

The enthusiastic rally, Durrani said, would reassure the people of Kashmir that Pakistani nation was standing by them shoulder-to-shoulder and it would never compromise on the Kashmir issue.