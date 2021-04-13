(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Secretary Ministry of Narcotics Control Akbar Durrani, who is currently in Vienna and to attend the 64th Annual Session of United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs (UNCND), has highlighted Pakistan's sincere efforts to control drug trafficking during the commission's preliminary meeting.

"During the plenary session, the Secretary MNC presented the Country Statement and apprised the representatives of member countries and international organizations about the efforts being made by the Ministry to control the flow of drugs within and out of Pakistan," said a news release received here Tuesday.

He particularly mentioned that even during the testing times of COVID-19 pandemic, the Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) had made significant seizures and effectively coordinated with other sister agencies to bust the drug traffickers.

Akbar Durrani also highlighted the sacrifices rendered by the members of ANF during the drug interdiction efforts.

"Drug Demand Reduction is also a Primary area of focus for the Ministry and ANF and various events have been organised to raise awareness against the ill effects of drugs," he informed the forum.

At the annual session, Akbar Durrani would present Pakistan's stance on various matters of vital significance related to global dimensions of narcotic drugs policy.

Owing to its geographical location, Pakistan has an important role to play in the CND and is a member of the Commission since long.

On the sidelines of the annual gathering, Secretary Akbar Durrani also held a meeting with Ambassador of Pakistan to Austria Aftab Ahmed Khokher. The secretary appreciated the role of Pakistan's Mission in Austria in successfully presenting Pakistan's stance on narcotic law enforcement.

During his stay in Austria, the secretary is expected to hold bilateral meetings with representatives of various countries attending the annual session.

He is accompanied by ANF's senior officer Syed Sijjeel Haider, who heads the International Cooperation Directorate at the ANF Headquarters.