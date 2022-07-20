UrduPoint.com

Durrani Inaugurates Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi's 1292nd Urs

Umer Jamshaid Published July 20, 2022 | 11:16 PM

Durrani inaugurates Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi's 1292nd Urs

Acting Governor of Sindh Agha Siraj Khan Durrani on Wednesday inaugurated the 1292nd Urs of renowned Sufi Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi by placing a floral wreath on his shrine and offering special prayers for the security, development and prosperity of the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Acting Governor of Sindh Agha Siraj Khan Durrani on Wednesday inaugurated the 1292nd Urs of renowned Sufi Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi by placing a floral wreath on his shrine and offering special prayers for the security, development and prosperity of the country.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister of Sindh on Auqaf Pir Syed Ahmed Raza Shah Jilani, Secretary Auqaf Javed Sibghatullah, Chief Administrator of Awqaf Abdul Ghani Mehr and others were also present.

The three-day Urs celebrations, which will continue till July 22, feature a qawwali session after Isha prayer on July 20, Naat programme after Asr prayer on July 21, and another qawwali session after Isha prayer on July 22.

Talking to media persons, the acting governor said that Sindh was the land of Sufis and all ethnicities were connected by eternal bond of love and brotherhood, adding that the bond would never allow the nefarious designs of the evil elements to break the unity and harmony in the province.

In response to a question, he said that the government had made all arrangements to maintain public order and peace during the celebrations, and the efforts of the relevant officials in that context were commendable.

The government was aware that pilgrims from all over the country would attend the Urs, so it had ensured coordinated and effective security measures, he added.

He said, "I will request former president Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto to arrange a lift to the shrine to save visitors from the hardship." Zardari, the acting governor noted, had played a crucial role in the construction and development of the shrine.

Regarding the recent havoc wreaked by the rains in Karachi, Durrani said the encroachments covering the drains contributed to the urban floods.

Answering a question about local body elections, Durrani said that the provincial government was ready for the elections, which would hopefully be held on July 24 in Karachi and Hyderabad.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Asif Ali Zardari Chief Minister Local Body Elections Governor Hyderabad Ghazi Ahmed Raza July Prayer Media All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar Mills Limited Unity Foods Limited Rains Love

Recent Stories

Attaullah Tarar denies PTI's allegations

Attaullah Tarar denies PTI's allegations

2 minutes ago
 Available resources to be utilized to improve drai ..

Available resources to be utilized to improve drainage, sanitation in Kemari: Ad ..

2 minutes ago
 Govt to conduct general elections in 2023: Dastgir ..

Govt to conduct general elections in 2023: Dastgir

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner emphasizes fully implementing code of ..

Commissioner emphasizes fully implementing code of conduct during LG polls

8 minutes ago
 DC Duki chairs meeting to review damages caused by ..

DC Duki chairs meeting to review damages caused by rains

8 minutes ago
 Transport Deptt working on policy matters to conta ..

Transport Deptt working on policy matters to contain vehicle emission: Amir lati ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.