Durrani Inaugurates 'Kalam Bibi International Women Institute' At Bannu University

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2023 | 09:10 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :National Assembly Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani has inaugurated the 'Kalam Bibi International Women Institute' here at the University of Bannu in Bannu.

In this regard a ceremony was held wherein Zahid Akram Durrani was chief guest. On this occasion, the deputy speaker was accompanied by former MPAs Fakhr-e-Azam and Qari Gul Azeem. Bannu University Vice Chancellor Dr Khair uz Zaman gave a briefing to the deputy speaker.

Addressing the ceremony, Durrani said it was a long standing demand of the people to have a university for women in the area and this institute would help to ensure provision of quality education to the female students of the area.

He acknowledged the role of Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal and the Higher Education Commission (HEC) in establishment of this institute.

He said the institute established at a cost of Rs 25.4 million would be totally solarized.

He said the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Bannu remained neglected during the last government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as no funds were released for development of these areas.

He said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) led federal government was making efforts to ensure quality education across the country as it plays a key role in the development of any society.

The 'Kalam Bibi International Women Institute' would provide an opportunity to local females to get quality education at their doorstep.

