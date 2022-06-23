UrduPoint.com

Durrani Sorrows Over Death Of Bilawal's Grandmother

Sumaira FH Published June 23, 2022 | 06:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Acting Governor Sindh Agha Siraj Durrani on Thursday expressed his sorrow over the demise of former President Asif Ali Zardari's mother and Federal Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's grandmother.

In a condolence message, the Acting Governor Sindh prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant patience to the bereaved family to bear the loss with courage.

