Durrani stresses upon Govt-opposition dialogue in jail visit to Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 24th, 2020) Former Federal minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Functional leader Muhammad Ali Durrani visited Shehbaz Sharif at Kot Lakhpat Jail and conveyed him a message of Syed Sibghatullah Shah Rashdi Pir Pagara.

Ali Durrani said that the foremost agenda of PML-F chief Pir Pagara is starting dialogue even after a confrontation dialogue was required.

He expressed these views while talking to the reporters on Thursday.

Ali Durrani said that the parliament should resume its work adding that the resignations if started, would create difficulties.

“I have presented these facts before Shehbaz Sharif and he responded what role he could play from the jail,” Durrani told the media.

” I asked him to play his role as the leader of opposition,” PML-F leader said.

“We have a complete strategy for a Track-II dialogue,” Durrani told the media. “We should avoid to move towards confrontation, to save the country,” he said.

“ The government, opposition and judiciary can bring the country back to normal,” he stated.

The sources said that PML-F secretary general conveyed a message to Shehbaz Sharif in which Pir Pagara proposed the national dialogue.

“Politics is about opening closed doors,” read the message conveyed to Shehbaz Sharif.