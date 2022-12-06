UrduPoint.com

Durrani Terms Pakistan Gateway To Trade, Economy

Faizan Hashmi Published December 06, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Durrani terms Pakistan gateway to trade, economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani has said that Pakistan was a gateway of trade and connectivity, especially for the landlocked Central Asian States.

Talking to Vice Foreign Minister of the Republic of Argentina Pablo Tettamanti in the Parliament House, he said that Pakistan was a land of opportunities for trade and economic activities and it was also blessed with deep seaport Gwadar which can connect the number of regional countries for mutual progress and development.

Zahid Akram Durrani invited traders and businessmen from Argentina to explore increased investment opportunities in Pakistan.

While talking about the vast tourism potential in the country, NA Deputy Speaker said that Pakistan has been blessed with all kinds of natural resources.

He said that although Pakistan has been facing the worst impacts of devastating floods yet Pakistani people were resolute enough to get out of this challenge.

Convener Pakistan- Argentina Parliamentary Friendship Group MNA Dr Muhammad Afzal Dhandla stressed the need to enhance the parliamentary cooperation between the two countries.

He said that parliament to parliament contacts were pivotal for the progress and development of both countries.

MNA Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti who was also present in the meeting said that the population in Pakistan comprises youth and countries like Argentina can take benefit from skilled youth.

Vice Foreign Minister of Republic of Argentina Pablo Tettamanti appreciated the warm welcome and praised the abundance of natural beauty in Pakistan. He expressed his solidarity with the people of Pakistan as they have been facing the devastating impacts of recent flash floods. He said that climate change was a global challenge and all countries should unite together to tackle this challenge.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Parliament Gwadar Resolute Progress Argentina All From Asia

Recent Stories

Govt decides to limit HEC powers

Govt decides to limit HEC powers

56 minutes ago
 Mahira Khan’s portraits go viral on social media ..

Mahira Khan’s portraits go viral on social media

1 hour ago
 Pakistan to import POL products from Russia: Musad ..

Pakistan to import POL products from Russia: Musadik

2 hours ago
 General elections to be held in October next year: ..

General elections to be held in October next year: Ahsan

3 hours ago
 realme Offers a Last Chance to Grab Your Favourite ..

Realme Offers a Last Chance to Grab Your Favourite realme Products on its 12.12 ..

4 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Haris Rauf out of series due to injuri ..

Pak Vs Eng: Haris Rauf out of series due to injuries

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.