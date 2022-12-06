Durrani terms Pakistan gateway to trade, economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani has said that Pakistan was a gateway of trade and connectivity, especially for the landlocked Central Asian States.

Talking to Vice Foreign Minister of the Republic of Argentina Pablo Tettamanti in the Parliament House, he said that Pakistan was a land of opportunities for trade and economic activities and it was also blessed with deep seaport Gwadar which can connect the number of regional countries for mutual progress and development.

Zahid Akram Durrani invited traders and businessmen from Argentina to explore increased investment opportunities in Pakistan.

While talking about the vast tourism potential in the country, NA Deputy Speaker said that Pakistan has been blessed with all kinds of natural resources.

He said that although Pakistan has been facing the worst impacts of devastating floods yet Pakistani people were resolute enough to get out of this challenge.

Convener Pakistan- Argentina Parliamentary Friendship Group MNA Dr Muhammad Afzal Dhandla stressed the need to enhance the parliamentary cooperation between the two countries.

He said that parliament to parliament contacts were pivotal for the progress and development of both countries.

MNA Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti who was also present in the meeting said that the population in Pakistan comprises youth and countries like Argentina can take benefit from skilled youth.

Vice Foreign Minister of Republic of Argentina Pablo Tettamanti appreciated the warm welcome and praised the abundance of natural beauty in Pakistan. He expressed his solidarity with the people of Pakistan as they have been facing the devastating impacts of recent flash floods. He said that climate change was a global challenge and all countries should unite together to tackle this challenge.