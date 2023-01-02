UrduPoint.com

Durrani To Act As National Assembly Speaker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2023 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :National Assembly Deputy Speaker, Zahid Akram Durani will perform the duties of National Assembly Speaker from Monday in the absence of Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, who has proceeded abroad on official visit,says a notification issued here.

According to the notification, he will work as acting speaker in pursuance clause (3) of Article 53 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan with effect from January 2, 2022 in the absence of Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, said a press release of National Assembly Secretariat issued here on Monday.

More Stories From Pakistan

