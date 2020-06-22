UrduPoint.com
Durrani's Bail Petition Adjourned Till June 29

Mon 22nd June 2020

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday adjourned hearing till June 29, on interim bail petition of former federal minister Akram Khan Durrani in a reference pertaining to misuse of authority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday adjourned hearing till June 29, on interim bail petition of former Federal minister Akram Khan Durrani in a reference pertaining to misuse of authority.

A division bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani and Justice Fayyaz Ahmed Anjum Jandran conducted hearing on pre-arrest bail petition of Akram Durrani.

During the course of proceedings, the NAB prosecutor informed the court that arrest warrants against Durrani had been cancelled; to this the bench directed the bureau to submit its stance in written.

Justice Kiyani said after the statement of NAB, the petition had become ineffective.

After this, the bench adjourned hearing of the case till June 29.

