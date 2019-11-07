ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Sawati on Thursday claimed that the luxurious lifestyle of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl leader Akram Khan Durrani did not match with his income.

Since 1996 he had been showing his income as Rs.5.5 million but he was leading a luxurious life, he alleged while talking to the media here outside the Parliament House.

Swati asked Durrani to disclose not only his sources of income but also how many bullet proof and luxury vehicles he had. "Where his children are studying? How much money he has and how many buildings he has in his name?" He claimed that Akram Durrani also had benami properties in the federal capital.

The minister said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was an autonomous and independent institution, which was investigating the matter.

He said corruption could not be uprooted until big fish involved in corrupt practices were not sent behind bars.

"This is a stolen wealth of my country and they will have to return this," he added.

He thanked all the members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for supporting the prime minister's reform programme in the parliament by backing the legislation for the purpose. The bills presented in the National Assembly would help provide relief to the people, he added.

He said the legal aid ordinance would support the poor to engage a good lawyer for his defence in courts to expedite their chronic cases.

About the Pakistan Medical Dental Council (PMDC) ordinance, the minister said the new ordinance would improve the standards of medical colleges.

He said big fish enjoyed A Class in jails whereas the poor prisoners were put in the C category, therefore, the government had changed the law and now those who would be involved in financial crime of above than Rs 50 million, would be put in the C Class.