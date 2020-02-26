UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Durrani's Pre-arrest Bail Extended Till March 17

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 08:59 PM

Durrani's pre-arrest bail extended till March 17

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday extended the pre-arrest bail of former minister Akram Khan Durrani till March 17, in a case pertaining to misuse of powers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday extended the pre-arrest bail of former minister Akram Khan Durrani till March 17, in a case pertaining to misuse of powers.

The bench also sought a comprehensive report from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on the bail petition of Akram Durrani - leader of Jamait Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F).

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb conducted the hearing on the interim bail of Durrani.

During the course of proceeding, NAB prosecutor apprised the bench that his department had served a show-cause notice to Akram Durrani. He said anti-graft body wanted to submit a detailed report in this case.

The chief justice asked the NAB prosecutor that how much time his department required to file the reports.

To this, the prosecutor said it required a three-week time.

The bench adjourned the hearing of the case till next date.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice National Accountability Bureau Akram Khan Durrani March Islamabad High Court From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Organizes Seminar On Hindutva Ideolo ..

5 minutes ago

Oil products stocks jump to record on gains in all ..

31 minutes ago

EPAA concludes &#039;We Grow Mangroves at Our Scho ..

46 minutes ago

National Assembly body condemns Muslims killing in ..

2 minutes ago

Bahauddin Zakariya University students sustain inj ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Justice Lahore High Court visits Bahawalpur ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.