(@FahadShabbir)

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday extended the pre-arrest bail of former minister Akram Khan Durrani till March 17, in a case pertaining to misuse of powers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday extended the pre-arrest bail of former minister Akram Khan Durrani till March 17, in a case pertaining to misuse of powers.

The bench also sought a comprehensive report from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on the bail petition of Akram Durrani - leader of Jamait Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F).

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb conducted the hearing on the interim bail of Durrani.

During the course of proceeding, NAB prosecutor apprised the bench that his department had served a show-cause notice to Akram Durrani. He said anti-graft body wanted to submit a detailed report in this case.

The chief justice asked the NAB prosecutor that how much time his department required to file the reports.

To this, the prosecutor said it required a three-week time.

The bench adjourned the hearing of the case till next date.