PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister on Science and Technology Ziaullah Bangash Tuesday said Durshal initiative of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government would provide a launching platform to youth related with IT industry to excel their business.

During his visit to Durshal here along with renowned entrepreneur Rehanullah Wala here, he said that Durshal has been set up with an idea to provide all facilities to youth under one roof to promote their businesses.

He said that it would not only provide job opportunities to youth but would also help them promote their IT related ideals. He briefed the distinguish guest Rehanullahwala that Durshal was a project of KP IT board towards digitalization in the province.

He said"The government is coming up with some great initiatives for Durshal and Information Technology parks in the province to promote digitalization in KP, adding that on the directives of Chief Minister Mehmood Khan taxes on IT and digital services has been reduced from 15 percent to 5 percent." Similarly, he said that tax on call centers has also been reduced from 15 to 5 percents while taxes on online taxi services has been reduced to 2 percent only with a view to provide job opportunities to youth.

He said"As per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mehmood Khan KP province is on track of digitalization and soon all paper work at public offices would be replaced with computer."