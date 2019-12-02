'Durust Daam' gets overwhelming response in federal Capital

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :The 'Durust Daam' (exact price) a mobile App launched by the Islamabad administration month back to control profiteering in the Federal capital has received an overwhelming response and thus far over 10,000 people has downloaded it.

The application that was developed in collaboration with National Technology board (NTB) was not only offering daily prices of essential items to the capital dwellers but would also enabling them to register complaints against violators, a senior official in local administration told APP on Monday.

Besides that users were also getting fruits and vegetables delivered at their door step without any charges on official rates, he added.

"A good App to stay updated with daily prices of edible items within the city," said Abid Hussain an App user while urging the government to replicate it in other cities of the country.

Ammar Waseem another App user while sharing his experience about 'Durust Daam' said it is very helpful and user friendly as it works smoothly and takes very less space in the mobile phone.

Despite the fact that app was developed on modern ways but monthly comparison of prices should also be included in the App, he suggested.

Laiba Ahmed, a house wife while appreciating the efforts of district administration said after downloading this app she could now place order online for edibles from authorized vendors and received them at their door step on cheap rates with good quality as well.

Before launching this App, she said, she had to suffer a lot to buy fruits and vegetables from the market as shopkeepers were fleecing the customers with impunity.

