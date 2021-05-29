UrduPoint.com
Dust Storm Claims Minor's Life In Muzaffargarh

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 10:40 AM

MUZAFFARGARH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :A minor lost his life on wee hours on Saturday when a huge tree fell on him due to heavy dust storm.

Police informed that due to strong winds a huge tree was fell on a 10 years old boy named Saleem at Kot Addu, Muzaffargarh who died on the spot.

The high intensity of dust storm caused destruction at many places of the area as roofs of many houses were reported flown away and a number of trees rooted out.

The electricity system was also affected due to the wind.

