Dust-thunderstorm predicted in parts of the country: PDMA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday has issued weather alert about dust-thunderstorm in upper and central parts of the country during next two to three days.

The Authority has informed that westerly weather system is likely to enter in the country on Sunday night and likely to persist till Wednesday. Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind and thunderstorm with hailstorm at few spots is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kohat, Bannu, Peshawar, Kurram and Waziristan from Sunday night to Wednesday.

Dust-thunderstorm and rain is expected in D.I.Khan during the period.

Farmers were advised to take precautionary measures during the forecast period. The general public in the areas were also advised to take precautionary measures to avoid or minimize human losses or any damage to property, besides informing all the concerned authorities to take safety measures in their respective domains.