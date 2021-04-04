UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dust-thunderstorm Predicted In Parts Of The Country: PDMA

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 10:40 PM

Dust-thunderstorm predicted in parts of the country: PDMA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday has issued weather alert about dust-thunderstorm in upper and central parts of the country during next two to three days.

The Authority has informed that westerly weather system is likely to enter in the country on Sunday night and likely to persist till Wednesday. Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind and thunderstorm with hailstorm at few spots is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kohat, Bannu, Peshawar, Kurram and Waziristan from Sunday night to Wednesday.

Dust-thunderstorm and rain is expected in D.I.Khan during the period.

Farmers were advised to take precautionary measures during the forecast period. The general public in the areas were also advised to take precautionary measures to avoid or minimize human losses or any damage to property, besides informing all the concerned authorities to take safety measures in their respective domains.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Swat Alert Mansehra Kohat Chitral Dir Haripur Kohistan Shangla Buner Sunday All From

Recent Stories

UoS launches Conference on Arabs’ and Muslims’ ..

1 hour ago

UAE-Uzbekistan Parliamentary Friendship Committee ..

2 hours ago

SRTA completes 93% of Al Dhaid Road project with A ..

2 hours ago

Dubai taxi driver’s gesture proves UAE one of sa ..

3 hours ago

UAE turning waste from environmental burden into e ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Iraq&#039;s Prime Minister disc ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.