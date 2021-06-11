UrduPoint.com
Dust-thunderstorm With Rain Expected

Fri 11th June 2021

Dust-thunderstorm with rain expected

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The Met office Friday forecast dust-thunderstorm with rain in upper/central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Islamabad during the next 24 hours.

However, hot and dry weather is expected in other parts of the country.

Seasonal low lies over north west of Balochistan may persist and its adjoining areas. Moist currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal were approaching upper parts of the country and would likely to persist till Monday.

The maximum temperatures recorded were: Nokundi 49°C, Peshawar, Sibbi, Dalbandin 48°C, Dadu and Jacobabad 49°C.

