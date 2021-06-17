UrduPoint.com
Dust Thunderstorm With Rain In Sindh, Northeast Balochistan, KP, Punjab:MET

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 08:19 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Dust-thunderstorm with rain in Sindh, northeast Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and southern Punjab during next 24 hours.

The forecast of MET office Islamabad on Thursday rain-wind-thunderstorm expected in few districts of Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Whereas hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Moist currents from Arabian Sea were penetrating in lower and central parts of the country.

A westerly trough is also present over upper parts of the country.

Maximum temperature's recorded in (C): Turbat 47, Sibbi 44, Nokkundi and Dalbandin 41.

