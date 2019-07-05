Dust-thunderstorm/rain expected in different parts of country

Mainly very hot and humid weather is expected in most plain areas of the country during the next twelve hours

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th July, 2019) Mainly very hot and humid weather is expected in most plain areas of the country during the next twelve hours.However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Dust raising winds are also expected in Multan, D.G.

Khan and Bahawalpur divisions.Minimum temperature of some major cities recorded on Friday morning:Islamabad twenty-six degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-four Karachi thirty-one, Peshawar twenty-nine, Quetta twenty, Gilgit seventeen, Murree nineteen and Muzaffarabad twenty-three degree centigrade.