Dust, Windstorms With Isolated Falls, Hailstorm Likely To Persist In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 03, 2023 | 12:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center (PMC) on Monday predicted dust, wind-thunderstorm, and rain with isolated heavy falls/hailstorms in most districts of the province.

"These weather conditions may occur in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Shangla, Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Swat, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Orakzai, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, D.I. Khan, North & South Waziristan districts." It said, "Dust raising / gusty winds are also expected at isolated places in plain areas of the province." During the last 24 hours, hot & humid weather occurred in most districts of the province.

However, rain wind-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Mardan & Khyber districts.

Rain recorded (in mm): Takht Bhai-Mardan 07 and Tirah (Khyber) Trace.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in °C at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP): Peshawar City 40/29, Chitral 38/19,Timergara 37/26, Dir 35/20, Mirkhani 39/19, Kalam 29/13, Drosh 37/23, Saidu Sharif 36/23, Pattan 39/28, Malam Jabba 24/16, Takht Bhai 37/25, Kakul 32/20, Balakot 36/25, Parachinar 31/16, Bannu 39/28, Cherat 32/19, D.I. Khan 43/29.

The highest temperatures recorded in the province were 43°C in Dera Ismail Khan Airport and 40°C in Peshawar City.

