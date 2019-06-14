UrduPoint.com
Dust/thunder-showers Likely In Thatta, Badin Due To VAYU: Met Office

Fri 14th June 2019 | 08:05 PM

Dust/thunder-showers likely in Thatta, Badin due to VAYU: Met Office

Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) "VAYU" in the East Arabian Sea is likely to move in North-westerly direction for some time and then will remain practically stationary may cause few dust/thunder-showers in southeast Sindh (Thatta and Badin districts) in next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) "VAYU" in the East Arabian Sea is likely to move in North-westerly direction for some time and then will remain practically stationary may cause few dust/thunder-showers in southeast Sindh (Thatta and Badin districts) in next 24 hours.

The "VAYU" in the East Arabian Sea has moved further northwestward during last 12 hours, now lay centered around at a distance of about 410 kilometers South of Karachi, said the Met office on Friday.

The maximum sustained surface winds are 135-145 km/hour gusting to 160 km/hour around the system centre.

The seabreeze is likely to remain cut-off on June 14 to 15 and heatwave conditions will prevail in Lower Sindh including Karachi.

The fishermen of Sindh are advised not to venture in open sea till Sunday evening, as the sea conditions are likely to be very rough/high.

All authorities concerend of Sindh province are requested to remain alert and take precautionary measures during coming days regarding the impact of TC VAYU.

