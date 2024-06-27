Dutch Ambassador Calls On KP Chief Minister
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2024 | 10:23 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Dutch Ambassador to Pakistan Henny Fokel de Vries Thursday called on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and discussed matters of mutual interest and cooperation and collaboration in various fields.
Additional Chief Secretary Home and Senior Officials of Planning Department were also present.
During the meeting, apart from issues related to refugees, possible opportunities for cooperation in the fields of agriculture, livestock, water resources, tourism and energy were discussed.
Both agreed to identify areas of potential in the province for mutual cooperation and develop actionable proposals for practical progress.
Ali Amin Gandapur told the ambassador that the provincial government wanted to introduce modernized development in agriculture and livestock, which was its top priority.
He said the provincial government needs to utilize modern technology to increase production in agriculture and livestock.
“We would welcome the cooperation of the Netherlands Government in this regard,” Ali Amin Gandapur said. The provincial government is working on various projects for the development of agriculture and livestock sectors, the Chief Minister said
By developing these sectors on modern lines, the problem of food security not only in the province but also in the country can be solved, the Chief Minister said. There is immense scope for increasing agricultural and dairy production in the province, Ali Amin Gandapur said.
For this purpose, the provincial government is working on projects for the construction of small dams besides the CRBC lift canal project, Chief Minister KP informed the Dutch Ambassador to Pakistan in Islamabad.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also has vast investment opportunities in energy, minerals and tourism sectors, Ali Amin Gandapur said. The provincial government will welcome foreign investment in these sectors, the Chief Minister added.
The provincial government is giving special attention to the development of potential sectors to increase its revenue, the Chief Minister said. “We are working on strengthening our economy instead of taking loans and grants,” Chief Minister KP added.
During the voluntary return of refugees living illegally in Pakistan, the provincial government ensured the provision of all facilities to the returnees according to Pakhtun traditions, Ali Amin Gandapur informed. Not a single complaint was received during this entire phase, Ali Amin Gandapur informed her.
The provincial government is ready to give good education and technical training to Afghan youth living here with the support of international organizations so that they can stand on their own feet after returning to their homeland, the Chief Minister added.
The government and people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been hospitable to Afghan refugees for decades, says Dutch Ambassador to Pakistan Henny Fokel de Vries.
The role of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and the people of the province in providing the best hospitality to the
refugees is commendable, said the Netherlands Ambassador.
The Dutch government is looking to partner with the provincial government in the agriculture and livestock sectors, among other sectors, said Dutch Ambassador to Pakistan Henny Fokel de Vries. Cooperation in these areas will be extremely beneficial for both governments, she added.
