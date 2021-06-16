Dutch Ambassador calls on Minister for Maritime Affairs

Ambassador of Netherlands to Pakistan Wouter Plomp on Wednesday called on Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi here in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Netherlands to Pakistan Wouter Plomp on Wednesday called on Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi here in Islamabad.

Secretary Maritime Rizwan Ahmed was also present on the occasion, said a press release.

Matters of mutual interest were discussed. Both agreed on close coordination and strengthening of ties in the maritime sector.