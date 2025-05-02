Open Menu

Dutch Ambassador, Olympian Visit PU To Promote Sports Development

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2025 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Ambassador of the Netherlands to Pakistan Henny Fokel De Vries, along with Olympian Floris Jan Bovelander, visited the Punjab University (PU) Department of Sports on Friday, where they met Director Dr Muhammad Shabbir Sarwar.

The visit was marked by a series of hockey, football and basketball matches, organised in honour of the renowned Dutch athlete.

During the event, Bovelander demonstrated his skills by teaching hockey tricks to players while actively participating in the match. Ambassador Henny Fokel praised the performance of female athletes at Punjab University, highlighting their dedication and achievements.

Reflecting on his past achievements, Bovelander recalled scoring two goals in the 1990 hockey final held in Lahore and expressed his excitement to return to the city after many years.

He extended his gratitude to Punjab University and the Chairman Prime Minister Youth Programme for their hospitality.

Dr. Shabbir Sarwar, emphasizing the university's commitment to sports, noted that under the vision of Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Ali, efforts are underway to further promote athletics at Punjab University.

At the conclusion of the event, both the Ambassador and Bovelander, upon invitation from Dr. Shabbir Sarwar, expressed their intention to visit Punjab University again in the future.

