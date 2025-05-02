Dutch Ambassador, Olympian Visit PU To Promote Sports Development
Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2025 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Ambassador of the Netherlands to Pakistan Henny Fokel De Vries, along with Olympian Floris Jan Bovelander, visited the Punjab University (PU) Department of Sports on Friday, where they met Director Dr Muhammad Shabbir Sarwar.
The visit was marked by a series of hockey, football and basketball matches, organised in honour of the renowned Dutch athlete.
During the event, Bovelander demonstrated his skills by teaching hockey tricks to players while actively participating in the match. Ambassador Henny Fokel praised the performance of female athletes at Punjab University, highlighting their dedication and achievements.
Reflecting on his past achievements, Bovelander recalled scoring two goals in the 1990 hockey final held in Lahore and expressed his excitement to return to the city after many years.
He extended his gratitude to Punjab University and the Chairman Prime Minister Youth Programme for their hospitality.
Dr. Shabbir Sarwar, emphasizing the university's commitment to sports, noted that under the vision of Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Ali, efforts are underway to further promote athletics at Punjab University.
At the conclusion of the event, both the Ambassador and Bovelander, upon invitation from Dr. Shabbir Sarwar, expressed their intention to visit Punjab University again in the future.
Recent Stories
Brothers Kill mother, sister in name of ‘honour’ in Lahore; father also arre ..
Pakistan raises concerns over visa revocations, stranded citizens at Indian bord ..
PMDC, health ministry resolve admission issue of FATA, Balochistan students
Gold jewelry exports from Pakistan at risk as govt mulls suspension of SRO 760
Weather update; thunderstorms with heavy rain likely in Punjab today
Hania Aamir denounces fake Instagram post, calls Indian propaganda baseless
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2025
Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over demand for ban on Pakistani a ..
China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions with India after Pahalgam inc ..
Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolute response: COAS
PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dutch ambassador, Olympian visit PU to promote sports development1 minute ago
-
60 police officials get promotion1 minute ago
-
RTC on Climate Smart Agriculture concludes at NIAB1 minute ago
-
SAC presents drama titled 'Mazdoor Kahani' :11 minutes ago
-
DCC reviews development plans, security situation11 minutes ago
-
11 arrested in anti-narcotics, illegal arms crackdown11 minutes ago
-
Robber escapes from CCD custody11 minutes ago
-
Dacoit killed in police encounter11 minutes ago
-
Drug supplier arrested near college11 minutes ago
-
Health Secretariat South Punjab to hold rally in favour of Pakistan Army21 minutes ago
-
CDA reviews development projects, focuses on water supply, housing regulations21 minutes ago
-
Govt allocates 333 additional medical seats for Balochistan, former FATA students21 minutes ago