Dutch Ambassador Visits Gandhara Art Village
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2024 | 06:20 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Ambassador of the Netherlands Henne Focal de Vries visited the Gandhara Art Village in Taxila on Tuesday, accompanied by local officials and association leaders.
During her visit, Ambassador de Vries toured the art village's galleries and met with local artisans.
She praised their impressive stone carvings and designs which have been created for centuries.
The art village was set up by the Punjab Small Industries Department to promote and sell the stone crafts made by skilled local artisans. The project cost over 104 million rupees.
Ambassador de Vries showed great interest in the artwork and master craftsmanship on display.
