Open Menu

Dutch Ambassador Visits Gandhara Art Village

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Dutch Ambassador visits Gandhara Art Village

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Ambassador of the Netherlands Henne Focal de Vries visited the Gandhara Art Village in Taxila on Tuesday, accompanied by local officials and association leaders.

During her visit, Ambassador de Vries toured the art village's galleries and met with local artisans.

She praised their impressive stone carvings and designs which have been created for centuries.

The art village was set up by the Punjab Small Industries Department to promote and sell the stone crafts made by skilled local artisans. The project cost over 104 million rupees.

Ambassador de Vries showed great interest in the artwork and master craftsmanship on display.

APP/ajq/378

Related Topics

Punjab Visit Netherlands Taxila (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afgha ..

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women

3 hours ago
 CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, distr ..

CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..

3 hours ago
 DPO visits Phularwan police station

DPO visits Phularwan police station

3 hours ago
 Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

4 hours ago
 Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

4 hours ago
 Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for Nat ..

Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games

4 hours ago
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of ..

IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission

4 hours ago
 Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, techn ..

Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector

4 hours ago
 Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

4 hours ago
 PM for identification, strict action against terro ..

4 hours ago
 PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

4 hours ago
 FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for s ..

FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan