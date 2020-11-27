Dutch company keen to invest US$ 1.3 b in Karachi desalination, garbage processing plants

AWTEC Netherland, a Dutch company on Thursday presented a proposal for the establishment of plants for desalination of water and power generation from garbage in Karachi with the investment US$ 1.3 billion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ):AWTEC Netherland, a Dutch company on Thursday presented a proposal for the establishment of plants for desalination of water and power generation from garbage in Karachi with the investment US$ 1.3 billion.

The proposal was presented in a meeting presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan here about Pakistan Islands Development Authority (PIDA) and Ravi River Urban Development Authority (RUDA).

Governor Sindh Imarn Ismail, RUDA chairman, PIDA chairman and senior government officials were present in the meeting, which was also attended by the representatives of Dutch company AWTEC, interested for investment in the projects.

The Dutch also exhibited deep interest for investment in Ravi City Project and the establishment of a renewable energy plant in Lahore.

It may be mentioned here that the projects, to be established on the basis of technology transfer, would help create job opportunities in the country. The steam to be created by these projects would also be used for local industries.

In that respect a memorandum of understanding (MoU) would soon be signed between AWTEC and the government of Pakistan.

The prime minister said Pakistan was facing continuous problems due to the unavailability of appropriate arrangements for garbage processing.

Pakistan's water resources particularly its coastal-line was badly affected due to these problems, he added.

The prime minister said such projects would help provide residential facilities of international standard in cities.