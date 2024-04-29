The Embassy of the Netherlands in Islamabad on Monday hosted a reception to celebrate the birthday of King Willem-Alexander

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) The Embassy of the Netherlands in Islamabad on Monday hosted a reception to celebrate the birthday of King Willem-Alexander.

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain, who was the chief guest, cut a cake along with Ambassador Henny de Vries to mark the Dutch King's birthday.

The event brought together a distinguished audience, including high-ranking government officials, prominent figures from the civil society and members of the diplomatic corps.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Henny de Vries said “Today, as we gather to commemorate King Willem-Alexander’s birthday on King’s Day, we emphasize the enduring partnership and friendship between the Netherlands and Pakistan during these turbulent times globally."

"It is in times like these that it is even more important for us all to stand still and appreciate and celebrate what connects us, rather than what divides us”.

The event served not only as a commemoration of the King’s birthday but also provided an opportunity to strengthen the enduring relationship between Pakistan and the Netherlands.

Throughout the past year, the Embassy, in collaboration with partners in Pakistan, coordinated a series of successful projects and events spanning various sectors, including on human rights, water management, and climate initiatives.

Highlighting the cultural diversity and artistic talents of both nations, the event featured a captivating performance by two Dutch artists in collaboration with talented Pakistani local musicians. They played a blend of national anthems and traditional songs, symbolizing the unity and shared values between the two cultures.