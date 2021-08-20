Dutch envoy calls on Army Chief

Ambassador of the Kingdom of Netherlands Wouter Plomp called on Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force Air (PAF) Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu here on Friday

The visiting dignitary lauded professionalism of PAF personnel and exceptional progress made by PAF over the years, especially through indigenization, said a PAF media release.

The Air Chief highlighted the cordial relations between the two countries and reiterated his resolve to further augment the existing cooperation between the two Air Forces.

Various matters of mutual interest and professional cooperation also came under discussion during the meeting.