ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Dutch Ambassador to Pakistan Ms Ardi Stoios-Braken called on Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Monday.

Options for mutual cooperation in Maritime sector and development of a robust system for increase efficiency of sea transit were came under the discussion,said a statement issued here.