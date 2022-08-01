Dutch envoy pays farewell call to Army Chief: ISPR

Ambassador of the Netherlands Wouter Plomp on Monday paid a farewell call to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at General Headquarters (GHQ) and appreciated Pakistan's role for regional stability

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Ambassador of the Netherlands Wouter Plomp on Monday paid a farewell call to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at General Headquarters (GHQ) and appreciated Pakistan's role for regional stability.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interests, regional security situation and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The COAS said that Pakistan valued its relations with the Netherlands and earnestly looked forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests.

He also thanked the visiting dignitary for his services and appreciated his contributions for fostering strong ties between the two countries.

The visiting dignitary ensured to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.