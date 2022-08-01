UrduPoint.com

Dutch Envoy Pays Farewell Call To Army Chief: ISPR

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2022 | 10:53 PM

Dutch envoy pays farewell call to Army Chief: ISPR

Ambassador of the Netherlands Wouter Plomp on Monday paid a farewell call to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at General Headquarters (GHQ) and appreciated Pakistan's role for regional stability

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Ambassador of the Netherlands Wouter Plomp on Monday paid a farewell call to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at General Headquarters (GHQ) and appreciated Pakistan's role for regional stability.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interests, regional security situation and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The COAS said that Pakistan valued its relations with the Netherlands and earnestly looked forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests.

He also thanked the visiting dignitary for his services and appreciated his contributions for fostering strong ties between the two countries.

The visiting dignitary ensured to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army ISPR General Qamar Javed Bajwa Netherlands All

Recent Stories

National Highway Council directs NHA to extend all ..

National Highway Council directs NHA to extend all possible assistance to the pr ..

2 minutes ago
 SSP chairs meeting regarding Muharam arrangements

SSP chairs meeting regarding Muharam arrangements

2 minutes ago
 Commonwealth Games' committee takes doping test of ..

Commonwealth Games' committee takes doping test of 10 Pak athletes

2 minutes ago
 President KATI discusses post rain situation with ..

President KATI discusses post rain situation with SACM

2 minutes ago
 SAF, Akhuwat Foundation to construct 200 houses fo ..

SAF, Akhuwat Foundation to construct 200 houses for flood affectees in Balochist ..

7 minutes ago
 Prime Minister directs for timely payment to heirs ..

Prime Minister directs for timely payment to heirs of flood victims

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.