Dutch Envoy Thanks Pakistan For Evacuating Stranded Foreigners From Kabul

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 04:09 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Netherlands to Pakistan Wouter Plomp on Wednesday extended gratitude to the Pakistani authorities for their cooperation and support in evacuating stranded foreign nationals from Kabul.

In a meeting with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Raoof Hasan, the envoy also appreciated Pakistan's role as a facilitator during the Afghanistan crisis.

The meeting was also attended by First Secretary Political Affairs and Defence Attache of Embassy of the Netherlands and representative of the ministry's External Publicity Wing, said a news release.

Matters relating to regional developments, specifically the evolving situation in Afghanistan, were discussed during the meeting.

SAPM Raoof Hasan apprised the Ambassador about Pakistan's position on the current developments in Afghanistan.

The Defence Attache Netherlands informed the SAPM that they have received excellent cooperation from the Pakistan government and authorities (in evacuation of its nationals).

