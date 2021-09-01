Dutch FM due in capital today

Foreign Minister of The Netherlands Sigrid Kaag is arriving in Islamabad on Wednesday to hold talks with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on the evolving situation of Afghanistan and the bilateral matters

"The visit of Foreign Minister Kaag will add to the current momentum of high-level exchanges and help further strengthen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

In the backdrop of recent developments in Afghanistan, Pakistan and The Netherlands have been in close contact.

The two Foreign Ministers had telephonic conversation on August 21, 2021. Prime Minister Imran Khan and Prime Minister Mark Rutte also exchanged views on the evolving situation in Afghanistan on 18 August 2021.

Pakistan has extended full facilitation to The Netherlands in its efforts for evacuation of diplomatic and other personnel from Afghanistan.

Pakistan and The Netherlands enjoyed close and cordial relations. The Netherlands was one of the largest trading partners of Pakistan in the European Union. A number of Dutch companies have been investing in Pakistan.