UrduPoint.com

Dutch FM Due In Capital Today

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 02:39 PM

Dutch FM due in capital today

Foreign Minister of The Netherlands Sigrid Kaag is arriving in Islamabad on Wednesday to hold talks with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on the evolving situation of Afghanistan and the bilateral matters

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister of The Netherlands Sigrid Kaag is arriving in Islamabad on Wednesday to hold talks with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on the evolving situation of Afghanistan and the bilateral matters.

"The visit of Foreign Minister Kaag will add to the current momentum of high-level exchanges and help further strengthen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

In the backdrop of recent developments in Afghanistan, Pakistan and The Netherlands have been in close contact.

The two Foreign Ministers had telephonic conversation on August 21, 2021. Prime Minister Imran Khan and Prime Minister Mark Rutte also exchanged views on the evolving situation in Afghanistan on 18 August 2021.

Pakistan has extended full facilitation to The Netherlands in its efforts for evacuation of diplomatic and other personnel from Afghanistan.

Pakistan and The Netherlands enjoyed close and cordial relations. The Netherlands was one of the largest trading partners of Pakistan in the European Union. A number of Dutch companies have been investing in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Islamabad Prime Minister Foreign Office European Union Visit Netherlands August From

Recent Stories

Muharrar held over bribe charge

Muharrar held over bribe charge

25 seconds ago
 Couple dies as speeding trailer ran over them

Couple dies as speeding trailer ran over them

28 seconds ago
 Fine Rs 10 m imposed on profiteers in Multan Divis ..

Fine Rs 10 m imposed on profiteers in Multan Division during August

30 seconds ago
 AIOU declares PhD, MPhil results

AIOU declares PhD, MPhil results

33 seconds ago
 Moscow Can Only Recognize New Afghan Authorities A ..

Moscow Can Only Recognize New Afghan Authorities After Inclusive Government Form ..

4 minutes ago
 Moscow Says Sanction Waivers Could Contribute to R ..

Moscow Says Sanction Waivers Could Contribute to Restoration of US-North Korea D ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.