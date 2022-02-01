Dutch FM phones Qureshi to discuss bilateral ties, Afghan situation

(@FahadShabbir)

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday received a telephone call from Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of The Netherlands Wopke Hoekstra wherein they discussed the bilateral relations as well as the situation in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday received a telephone call from Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of The Netherlands Wopke Hoekstra wherein they discussed the bilateral relations as well as the situation in Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Qureshi congratulated his Dutch counterpart on assuming the office of foreign minister and renewed the invitation to him to visit Pakistan.

The two sides expressed satisfaction over the level of bilateral cooperation in diverse areas, particularly in the fields of trade and investment.

Foreign Minister Qureshi noted increased bilateral interactions in the recent past and hoped that the upcoming Bilateral Political Consultations would provide both the sides with an opportunity to identify new avenues of cooperation and exchange views on issues of common interest.

The two foreign ministers also exchanged views on the situation in Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Qureshi highlighted Pakistan's facilitative role in the evacuation efforts of foreign nationals from Afghanistan.

He also highlighted Pakistan's outreach efforts to sensitize the international community about the need for urgent measures to prevent a humanitarian crisis and economic meltdown in Afghanistan.

He reiterated Pakistan's commitment to work together with regional and international partners in support of the efforts for durable peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The Dutch foreign minister thanked Pakistan for its support in the evacuation of Dutch staff from Afghanistan and agreed to work together to enhance bilateral cooperation. He also invited Foreign Minister Qureshi to visit The Netherlands.