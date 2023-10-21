Open Menu

Dutch Honorary Consul General Discusses Bilateral Cooperation With Punjab Governor

Muhammad Irfan Published October 21, 2023 | 07:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) Honorary Consul of The Netherlands in Lahore Asma Hamid called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman at the Governor's House on Saturday and discussed matters of mutual interest, promotion of bilateral cooperation and the Palestine situation.

The governor said bombing and atrocities against innocent children and civilians in Palestine are painful. He said wherever there is injustice, voice should be raised against it. He said exchange of trade, educational, and cultural delegations between Pakistan and The Netherlands would further expand the bilateral relations between the two countries, adding that there was need to boost trade relations with The Netherlands.

Balighur Rehman said Pakistan was offering favourable business opportunities to the international companies in various sectors. He said Pakistan was providing foreign investment facilities in various sectors through Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC). He said the development of industry and foreign direct investment is vital to development of any country.

Dutch Honorary Consul General Asma Hamid said Pakistan and The Netherlands had cordial relations, adding that Dutch companies were investing in Pakistan in dairy, livestock, veterinary and other sectors. She reiterated her determination to play her role in further promoting trade relations between Pakistan and The Netherlands.

