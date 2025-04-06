- Home
- Pakistan
- Dutch sports icons to visit Pakistan in celebration of 'International Day of Sport for Development a ..
Dutch Sports Icons To Visit Pakistan In Celebration Of 'International Day Of Sport For Development And Peace'
Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2025 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Pakistan is delighted to announce the upcoming visit of two renowned Dutch sports personalities, Floris Jan Bovelander and Kayanat Bokhari, to Pakistan at the end of April 2025.
This visit coincides with the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace (IDSDP), observed annually on April 6th, which highlights the transformative power of sports in promoting peace, development, and inclusion.
Floris Jan Bovelander, a legendary hockey player and Olympian, is celebrated for his exceptional penalty corner skills. As a key player in the Netherlands team that defeated Pakistan in the 1990 Hockey World Cup final in Lahore, Bovelander's visit will celebrate the shared passion for hockey and the historic ties between the two nations. His presence is expected to inspire young athletes to pursue excellence in sports.
Kayanat Bokhari, a Dutch-Pakistani footballer who represents Pakistan at the international level, will join Bovelander on this visit.
As a passionate advocate for women's football, Bokhari aims to showcase Pakistan's talent on the global stage and highlight the role of sports in empowering women and promoting inclusivity.
During their visit, both sports icons will engage with local communities, youth, athletes, and organizations to share their experiences and emphasize the unifying power of sports. This initiative aligns with this year's IDSDP theme, "Leveling the Playing Field: Sport for Social Inclusion," which underscores the potential of sports to bridge cultural divides and promote social cohesion.
The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Islamabad invites all stakeholders to join this celebration of sports diplomacy and looks forward to welcoming Bovelander and Bokhari later this month. For further details about their visit or media inquiries, please contact the Embassy.
Recent Stories
Ducab sets new benchmark with GCC’s first HV Fiber Optic Cable at Middle East ..
DEWA expands electricity distribution network to meet growing demand
Machines Can See Summit 2025 to discuss groundbreaking advancements in AI, compu ..
OPEC Fund approves over US$600 million in new financing to strengthen connectivi ..
Myanmar honours UAE SAR team in appreciation of its humanitarian efforts followi ..
Myanmar's earthquake death toll rises to 3,471
12 dead as significant severe weather, flash flooding tear through parts of US
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2025
US starts collecting Trump's new 10% tariff
New archaeological discoveries in Luxor's Ramesseum Temple
Mohammed bin Rashid attends 29th Dubai World Cup
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dutch sports icons to visit Pakistan in celebration of 'International Day of Sport for Development a ..6 minutes ago
-
Man injures wife6 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police arrest 15 criminals, eight involved in heinous crimes16 minutes ago
-
Robust security measures to be ensured during PSL, says IG Rizvi16 minutes ago
-
Above normal temperatures forecast for Sindh16 minutes ago
-
Experts warn of growing cyber risks to young minds, call for collective action26 minutes ago
-
Truck catches fire26 minutes ago
-
Shopkeeper shot at, injured by robbers36 minutes ago
-
PTI’s hypocrisy, corruption and internal rifts exposed: PPP KP President46 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri leaders slam India's suppression of Kashmiri identity, rights1 hour ago
-
Terrorist attacks claim 152 lives in KP in first quarter of 20252 hours ago
-
Second Pak humanitarian aid consignment for earthquake affectees handed over at Yangon, Myanmar2 hours ago