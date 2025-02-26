Open Menu

Dutch Tourist Delegation Visits Takht Bhai Archaeological Site

Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2025 | 12:30 PM

Dutch tourist delegation visits Takht Bhai archaeological site

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) A 16-member Dutch tourist delegation visited the historic Takht Bhai archaeological site on Wednesday where they explored the ancient Buddhist heritage.

Under the leadership of DSP Kauser Khan, police provided foolproof security to the delegation, ensuring a safe and worry-free visit.

The tourists appreciated the historical significance of Takht Bhai and its global heritage value.

They expressed thanks to the district police for strict security measures.

