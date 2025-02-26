Dutch Tourist Delegation Visits Takht Bhai Archaeological Site
Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2025 | 12:30 PM
MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) A 16-member Dutch tourist delegation visited the historic Takht Bhai archaeological site on Wednesday where they explored the ancient Buddhist heritage.
Under the leadership of DSP Kauser Khan, police provided foolproof security to the delegation, ensuring a safe and worry-free visit.
The tourists appreciated the historical significance of Takht Bhai and its global heritage value.
They expressed thanks to the district police for strict security measures.
Recent Stories
UAEU, Sultan Qaboos University fund 5 major research projects
UN official urges action to address Gaza's immense needs
ADJD participates in Smart Rehabilitation Centres Technology Conference in Thail ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2025
E& reports AED10.8 billion in net profit in 2024
Noura Al Kaabi leads UAE delegation to High-Level Segment of 58th Session of Hum ..
Fujairah Philosophy House hosts symposium to explore role of librarians in speci ..
UAE’s Permanent Committee for Human Rights organises seminar on Universal Decl ..
Stock markets shrug off Trump trade war fears but tech sags
Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales
Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four injured as roof of house collapsed amid heavy rain59 seconds ago
-
Dutch tourist delegation visits Takht Bhai archaeological site1 minute ago
-
Inter-district dacoit gang arrested, cash, weapons recovered21 minutes ago
-
"Violence Against Women: Causes and Remedies" session held at Sukkur PLF1 hour ago
-
Drive against professional baggers launched, 22 male, female baggers rounded up1 hour ago
-
Drug trafficker arrested with 10.8 kg hashish1 hour ago
-
KP Govt host mass wedding of 20 couples in DIKhan2 hours ago
-
Regional STEAM festival inaugurated in Hyderabad12 hours ago
-
East police arrest three for selling gutka12 hours ago
-
Session on "Sindhi Literature in the 21st Century" held in PLF12 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s economic indicators show positive growth: Qaiser Sheikh13 hours ago
-
Public rejected PTI’s politics of hatred: Amir Muqam13 hours ago