UrduPoint.com

Duties Of Doctors Assigned To Cope Emergency Situation In BMC On Eid-ul Adha: Lehri

Umer Jamshaid Published July 09, 2022 | 09:59 PM

Duties of doctors assigned to cope emergency situation in BMC on Eid-ul Adha: Lehri

Medical Superintendent (MS) of Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) Hospital Dr. Sultan Ahmed Lehri on Saturday assigned duties of doctors and paramedical staff to deal with any emergency situation during Eid-ul-Adha and monsoon rains

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :Medical Superintendent (MS) of Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) Hospital Dr. Sultan Ahmed Lehri on Saturday assigned duties of doctors and paramedical staff to deal with any emergency situation during Eid-ul-Adha and monsoon rains.

He said that doctors and other staff should ensure their attendance during the holidays of Eid-ul Adha in the hospital.

He said this while addressing a meeting on the occasion of Eid holidays to ensure provision of medical treatment to the people in the hospital.

He said on the special instructions of Balochistan Health Minister Syed Ehsan Shah and Secretary Health Nasir, doctors, paramedical staff and other, duties have been assigned at Bolan Medical Hospital to deal with any emergency situation due to Eid-ul-Adha holidays and monsoon rains.

Strict departmental action will be taken against the absentee, he said.

Related Topics

Balochistan Holidays Nasir Bolan Sultan Ahmed Rains

Recent Stories

One more tested positive for corona in Balochistan ..

One more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

14 seconds ago
 Van Aert wins Swiss stage, Pogacar extends Tour de ..

Van Aert wins Swiss stage, Pogacar extends Tour de France lead

15 seconds ago
 HMC's Director Health supervising cleanliness driv ..

HMC's Director Health supervising cleanliness drives

16 seconds ago
 US Pledges $400 Million in New Military Aid for Uk ..

US Pledges $400 Million in New Military Aid for Ukraine - Blinken

18 seconds ago
 DMO urges all political parties to abide by code o ..

DMO urges all political parties to abide by code of conduct for LG elections.

2 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court grants interim bail to Imran Ria ..

Lahore High Court grants interim bail to Imran Riaz till July 13

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.