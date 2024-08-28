Open Menu

DVC Meeting Held

Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2024 | 04:40 PM

DVC meeting held

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) A meeting of the District Vigilance Committee (DVC) here on Wednesday was held under the chairmanship of the Additional Deputy Commissioner (F&P) on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Koha Abdul Akram.

The meeting discussed the prevention of forced labour, and human trafficking and an action plan regarding the joint action of the relevant departments to curb these menaces.

The officers of all relevant departments attended the meeting.

APP/azq/378

Related Topics

All Labour

Recent Stories

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West ..

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts

1 hour ago
 Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Ex ..

Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts

1 hour ago
 Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)

1 hour ago
 Increasing judges number to help provide speedy ju ..

Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik

1 hour ago
 DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Naw ..

DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain

1 hour ago
 Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, b ..

Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor

1 hour ago
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situati ..

CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation

1 hour ago
 Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

1 hour ago
 Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to ..

Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death

2 hours ago
 Health secretary orders comprehensive review of te ..

Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals

2 hours ago
 Power minister forms committee to convert imported ..

Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal

2 hours ago
 PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan