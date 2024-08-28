DVC Meeting Held
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) A meeting of the District Vigilance Committee (DVC) here on Wednesday was held under the chairmanship of the Additional Deputy Commissioner (F&P) on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Koha Abdul Akram.
The meeting discussed the prevention of forced labour, and human trafficking and an action plan regarding the joint action of the relevant departments to curb these menaces.
The officers of all relevant departments attended the meeting.
