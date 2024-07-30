DVC Members Training Session Held To Check Bonded Labour, Child Labour
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 30, 2024 | 08:37 PM
Punjab labor and Human Resource department on Tuesday held a one-day training session for district vigilance committee (DVC) members under ILO project for their enlightenment on laws prohibiting child labor and bonded labor and how to check the menace
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Punjab labor and Human Resource department on Tuesday held a one-day training session for district vigilance committee (DVC) members under ILO project for their enlightenment on laws prohibiting child labor and bonded labor and how to check the menace.
In addition to DVC members and other officials, deputy commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari also attended the training session where ILO consultant Dr Javed Gull gave a detailed briefing to participants on sections C-105, C-29, protocol 214 and Bonded Labor System (Abolition) Act 1992 and 2018.
Speaking on the occasion, DC appreciated the awareness and training session and hoped it would build capacity of DVC members and would reflect on its performance.
During a question-answer session, DC asked deputy director labor Malik Kamran Ali to initiate necessary preliminary work for establishment of workers welfare school in Khanewal to enable workers’ children get quality education.
The training session was also availed as an opportunity to finalizing an action plan for the next year. District Attorney Muhammad Aslam, District Prosecutor Rana Samar Abbas, president district bar association Chaudhry Zafar Iqbal, DSP Rauf Ahmad, civil society representatives, officials, brick kiln owners and others were in attendance.
APP/qbs/ifi
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2024
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI chief seeks power by creating conflicts: Khawaja Asif11 hours ago
-
Media's role pivotal in promoting timely availability of data for Sustainable Population Growth11 hours ago
-
Nutshell Group announces strategic expansion into Middle East; promotes Mehrunisa Azhar to COO for P ..11 hours ago
-
Over 5 mln Muslims perform prayers at Prophet's Mosque in a week11 hours ago
-
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful11 hours ago
-
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik11 hours ago
-
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution11 hours ago
-
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand12 hours ago
-
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA12 hours ago
-
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais12 hours ago
-
Murree's development projects to boost tourism, says Raja Usama Sarwar12 hours ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur for integrated strategy to promote i ..12 hours ago