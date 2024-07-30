DVC members training session held to check bonded labour, child labour

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Punjab labor and Human Resource department on Tuesday held a one-day training session for district vigilance committee (DVC) members under ILO project for their enlightenment on laws prohibiting child labor and bonded labor and how to check the menace.

In addition to DVC members and other officials, deputy commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari also attended the training session where ILO consultant Dr Javed Gull gave a detailed briefing to participants on sections C-105, C-29, protocol 214 and Bonded Labor System (Abolition) Act 1992 and 2018.

Speaking on the occasion, DC appreciated the awareness and training session and hoped it would build capacity of DVC members and would reflect on its performance.

During a question-answer session, DC asked deputy director labor Malik Kamran Ali to initiate necessary preliminary work for establishment of workers welfare school in Khanewal to enable workers’ children get quality education.

The training session was also availed as an opportunity to finalizing an action plan for the next year. District Attorney Muhammad Aslam, District Prosecutor Rana Samar Abbas, president district bar association Chaudhry Zafar Iqbal, DSP Rauf Ahmad, civil society representatives, officials, brick kiln owners and others were in attendance.

